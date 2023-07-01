AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,857 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in GSK by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth $681,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in GSK by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 185,288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter. 13.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Trading Up 0.6 %

GSK opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.43%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

