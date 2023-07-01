AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,370 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $75.00 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.01 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

