AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727,087 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,670,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,652,000 after buying an additional 158,670 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,148,000 after acquiring an additional 101,746 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $156.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.18. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.30 and a fifty-two week high of $157.59.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

