AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.02. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on O. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

