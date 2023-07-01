AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $318,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 570.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,998,000 after buying an additional 1,070,819 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,608,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,484,000 after buying an additional 979,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,326,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $109.37 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.