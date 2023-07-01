AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 104.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 972.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 157,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

USRT stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $60.33.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

