AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 1.7 %

BRO opened at $68.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.19. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

