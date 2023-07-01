AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 172.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,245 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1,927.2% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 98,285 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $397.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

