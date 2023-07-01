AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,520 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,916,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,591,000 after buying an additional 50,637 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 82,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 606,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,990,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $23.31 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

