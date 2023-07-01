AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.50 Million in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 168,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $219,000.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:YMAR opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

