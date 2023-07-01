AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.76 Million in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 212,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

PFXF stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.