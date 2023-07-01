AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,158 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $205,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:PFEB opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

