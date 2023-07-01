AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 208 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VPU opened at $142.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.03. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $131.72 and a twelve month high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

