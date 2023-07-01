AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,174 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 66.7% during the first quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 69,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after buying an additional 27,838 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $191.26 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $125.26 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.