AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 50,152 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,152 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSJN opened at $23.51 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0989 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.