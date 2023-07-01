AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 113,112 Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,112 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the second quarter worth $323,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,515,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $598,000.

Get Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF alerts:

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLSA opened at $18.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (CLSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its aggressive risk profile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.