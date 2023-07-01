AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,508 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,508 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Linde by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $381.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $366.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.93. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $383.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

