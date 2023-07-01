AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,729 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,729 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,405,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after buying an additional 1,268,285 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,815,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 730,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 386,029 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 355,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,286,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

