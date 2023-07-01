AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,838 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,360 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 15,838 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.1 %

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $105.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -49.35 and a beta of 2.04. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.44.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $104,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

