AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 25,981 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,981 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $118,000.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

FLDR stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

