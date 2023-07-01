AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 25,981 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,981 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $118,000.
Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Price Performance
FLDR stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79.
Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Announces Dividend
Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Profile
The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.