AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 371,764 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,764 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COMT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 67,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $820.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

