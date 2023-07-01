AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,140 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. HSBC increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.71.

NYSE STZ opened at $246.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -698.03%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

