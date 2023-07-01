AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 492 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,570,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,145,000 after buying an additional 28,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,113,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,397,000 after purchasing an additional 255,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in InvenTrust Properties by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,631,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,632,000 after purchasing an additional 71,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after buying an additional 52,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,477,000 after buying an additional 70,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $30.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.2155 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 132.31%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

