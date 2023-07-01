AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 65,233 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,233 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 67,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 29,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $45.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

