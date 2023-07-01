AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 80,121 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,121 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 24,399 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $35.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

