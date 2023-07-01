AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Ratio Wealth Group lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RHS opened at $167.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $865.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.20 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

