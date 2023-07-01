AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 12,503 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $322,116.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,855,119.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,101. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F5 Price Performance

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $146.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.47. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.