Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $14.85 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,062 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $14,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,713,000 after purchasing an additional 92,338 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $427.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.60 and a 200-day moving average of $373.51. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $315.78 and a 1 year high of $429.75.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $12,581,657 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.83.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

