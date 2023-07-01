Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $15.25 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $15,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,929,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,139,684,000 after buying an additional 631,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,833,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,607,000 after purchasing an additional 657,742 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,132,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,199 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,775,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,702,000 after purchasing an additional 126,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CNP opened at $29.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. UBS Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

