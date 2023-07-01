Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 505,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $17,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in UGI by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. UGI Co. has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $43.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -51.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UGI. Barclays decreased their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.