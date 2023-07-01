Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,858 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $16,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.50.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $301.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.76. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

