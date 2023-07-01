Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 242,107 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,107 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $17,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 1,364.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 25,300.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perrigo Trading Up 0.9 %

PRGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of PRGO opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.52. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -113.54%.

Perrigo Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.