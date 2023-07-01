Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s 3rd Largest Position

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.7% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 32,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 701,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 137,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 826,544 shares of company stock worth $27,117,461 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

GOOGL stock opened at $119.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.96. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.