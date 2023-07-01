Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.7% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,898,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,948,000 after purchasing an additional 75,230 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.5% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 33,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 32,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 701,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 826,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,461. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $119.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

