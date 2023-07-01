Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $119.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.09 and its 200-day moving average is $103.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 826,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,461. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

