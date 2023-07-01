Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.5% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.

Amazon.com stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day moving average of $103.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 310.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

