Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.3% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $130.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

