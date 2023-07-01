Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.8% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

