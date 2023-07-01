Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,982 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,417,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $146,428,000 after buying an additional 66,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 74,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $130.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 310.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.48.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.