Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMRC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ameresco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.43.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $48.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $213,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ameresco by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 302.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

