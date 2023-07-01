American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,332 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 22,088 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,817,952 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $864,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,592 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 16,743,035 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $212,971,000 after purchasing an additional 152,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,865,918 shares of the airline’s stock worth $176,203,000 after purchasing an additional 469,371 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,655,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $135,534,000 after buying an additional 1,852,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after buying an additional 1,382,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.52. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.