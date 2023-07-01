American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $142.77 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.24.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

