Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Position Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 402.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 410.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 906.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,615.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.66. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $32.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,400.00%.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.