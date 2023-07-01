Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 177.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $332.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

