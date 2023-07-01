Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 259,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $21,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,707,581,000 after acquiring an additional 499,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,638,180,000 after acquiring an additional 185,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Amphenol by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,174,518,000 after acquiring an additional 354,763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,676,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,117,460,000 after acquiring an additional 95,144 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,149,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,077,370,000 after acquiring an additional 795,078 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $85.21.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. Amphenol’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

