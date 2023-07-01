Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,248 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $60,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.09. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $194.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

