Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Stock Position Boosted by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Archrock in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Archrock by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 509,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 360,309 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Archrock in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in Archrock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,802,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AROC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Archrock Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AROC opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. Archrock had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 157.90%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

