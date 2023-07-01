Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Purchases 325 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $425.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

