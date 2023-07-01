Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Director Scott H. Muse Sells 1,211 Shares

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Atkore Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of ATKR opened at $155.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $157.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.17.
Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. Atkore had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The business had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.
Atkore Company Profile
Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.
