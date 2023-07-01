Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Director Scott H. Muse Sells 1,211 Shares

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Atkore Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ATKR opened at $155.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $157.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.17.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. Atkore had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The business had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 128.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 134.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 179.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

