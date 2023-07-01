Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Atkore were worth $21,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $155.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.17. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $157.45.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $895.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.20 million. Research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

In other Atkore news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

